Steve Harvey Draws Backlash for Video Explaining His Relationship With Women

Steve Harvey is being roasted on social media for a resurfaced video where he explains that he is "incapable" of having female friends. The clip comes from a 2010 interview with CNN, where he promoted the release of his book Straight Talk, No Chaser. In it, Harvey claimed that friendship between genders is just "a myth."

"I don't have female friends," Harvey said bluntly in the video, which is making the rounds thanks to TikTok user helenerison. "I don't; I'm incapable of that. Because, you know, come on... Well, because I have a wife, and — Okay, let's get rid of this myth right here. You're an attractive woman, okay? There's some guy somewhere saying 'yeah, we're friends,' that's not true.

"We remain your friends in hopes that one day there'll be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor," Harvey went on, apparently speaking for all men. "Trust and believe that that guy that you think is just your buddy — he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity. Because we're guys!" Asked if he was sure that all men really thought this way, Harvey said: "99.9 percent of us think that way."

The resurrection of this old clip was enough to land Harvey in hot water on social media this week, where many critics are calling his commentary misogynistic and even concerning. However, others think the host should have a chance to rescind his words a decade after the fact. Here's a look at what Twitter at large is saying about Harvey's opinion.