Steve Harvey Draws Backlash for Video Explaining His Relationship With Women
Steve Harvey is being roasted on social media for a resurfaced video where he explains that he is "incapable" of having female friends. The clip comes from a 2010 interview with CNN, where he promoted the release of his book Straight Talk, No Chaser. In it, Harvey claimed that friendship between genders is just "a myth."
"I don't have female friends," Harvey said bluntly in the video, which is making the rounds thanks to TikTok user helenerison. "I don't; I'm incapable of that. Because, you know, come on... Well, because I have a wife, and — Okay, let's get rid of this myth right here. You're an attractive woman, okay? There's some guy somewhere saying 'yeah, we're friends,' that's not true.
April 26, 2021
"We remain your friends in hopes that one day there'll be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor," Harvey went on, apparently speaking for all men. "Trust and believe that that guy that you think is just your buddy — he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity. Because we're guys!" Asked if he was sure that all men really thought this way, Harvey said: "99.9 percent of us think that way."
The resurrection of this old clip was enough to land Harvey in hot water on social media this week, where many critics are calling his commentary misogynistic and even concerning. However, others think the host should have a chance to rescind his words a decade after the fact. Here's a look at what Twitter at large is saying about Harvey's opinion.
Creep
Steve Harvey when potential women friends are around pic.twitter.com/0MMsvDLiLb— Bejing Barry (@ProteinPappi1) April 27, 2021
Steve Harvey when he’s given the opportunity to smash his female friend pic.twitter.com/IJFPBwGlQ0— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 27, 2021
Many critics thought that Harvey was revealing more about himself personally than about men in general in this interview. They joked that Harvey was revealing himself to be a creep without realizing it.prevnext
No Surprise
I been telling y’all Steve Harvey was a clownshoes for years but y’all ain’t wanna listen. pic.twitter.com/xIw2jHxaVt— Trever Aeon (@treveraeon) April 27, 2021
Many had previous problems with Harvey and his public commentary, and they thought the rest of the world was being slow on the uptake.prevnext
Realization
Steve Harvey when it dawns on him why he’s trending: 👀 pic.twitter.com/olvhSC8pmu— insecure Al (@insecure_al) April 27, 2021
Some spared a thought to imagine Harvey finding out he was trending for a decade-old interview. They tried to guess how the host would feel about it all these years later.prevnext
Age
Every like 6 months the internet discovers that Steve Harvey is old enough to collect social security early retirement and it blows their minds. https://t.co/llpOWekfrJ— grimm (@mugrimm) April 27, 2021
Some chalked up Harvey's viewpoint to his age — 64 years old — believing this was why he had so many out-of-touch quotes to his name.prevnext
Contrary Experience
I just saw why Steve Harvey was trending and like .... most of my friends are men ... many in their own relationships and I'm in one too I- 💀💀💀— {Vtuber} Pepper -Coms closed this semester- (@pepperer823) April 27, 2021
At least two of my closest friends are girls so Steve Harvey is very much incorrect about this pic.twitter.com/0M7kf2AKeD— Sammy Hall (@BullseyeFire) April 27, 2021
Many, many users posted their own experiences that have been contrary to Harvey's opinion. They challenged men like him to expand their worldview and meet more people.prevnext
Scoreboard
I love Steve Harvey but I'm still curious how a man divorced five or six times became a relationship guru— Eric Ashley (@attyericeashley) April 27, 2021
Some also wondered why Harvey felt so comfortable giving relationship advice since he has personally been divorced three times. They said they would opt not to take relationship advice from him.prevnext
Growth
That Steve Harvey interview happened in 2010. Damn near 11 years ago. I could be wrong but I’m sure in some ways forms or fashions he had grown in that time. Ppl stay dangling folks past over they head.— Today, I Choose Me. (@IMakeItHappen__) April 27, 2021
Finally, many fans wanted to give Harvey the benefit of assuming he has grown since the time of this interview in 2010. So far however, the host himself has not responded to the backlash.prev