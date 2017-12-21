Stephen Baldwin Predicts Alec Will Vote Trump After Tax Reform

Even as the world stands divided over President Donald Trump, Stephen Baldwin believes that his brother Alec — who famously plays the embattled statesman on Saturday Night Live — will vote for his re-election after the recent tax bill was approved.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year old Baldwin said that he and his estranged brother haven’t spoken but that maybe they could bond over the 2020 election.

“What I’m saying is that The Boss Baby sequel money is going to go a long way because of Trump,” Stephen said of the movie that Alec lends his voice to.

“I’m calling it now: With the amount of money Alec is going to make with this new tax cut, I bet he votes for Trump for re-election. Just saying,” Stephen added.

Stephen and Alec have not spoken since the election, at the request of the elder brother, but Stephen said that he is at peace with how things have played out, adding that his support for Trump has never wavered.

“I like him because we’re the same kind of guy,” Baldwin said. “He’s going to do what he thinks is best, and I’m the kind of guy, like Trump, who doesn’t like to confuse who I am or what I need to do. The biggest thing is financially. I’m guessing this Christmas, retail sales will be the highest they’ve been in 15 years, maybe more.”

While gains may not be that high, retailers are expecting and have been seeing growth for this season.

The 2017 season is up between 18 to 21 percent for in-store sales, while it is up nearly 14.3 percent versus the 2016 season — according to CNBC.

“Sentiment and spending indicators are firing on all cylinders, but the question is: How will retailers respond given the profound disruption across the industry?” said Rod Sides, who heads up Deloitte’s Retail & Distribution practice.

“The good news is retail is thriving, and it is the proliferation of new, niche retailers that is resulting in share constantly changing hands,” he added.

Whether or not that will prompt Alec to change from mocking Trump to voting for him is yet to be seen. It is also not going to change Stephen and his views on the political climate.

“I have really smart friends who are succeeding quite well as producers, writers and financiers, and they hold conservative views but they cannot speak their minds — at all,” he said. “There’s a large constituency in Hollywood who voted for Trump but will never admit to that.”

Stephen is on a promotional tour for his new show, Great American Pilgrimage… The GAP. Alec is revisiting his role as Trump on Saturday Night Live.