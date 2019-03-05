Starbucks Reveals Meaning Behind Ariana Grande Tweets With Cloud Macchiato Collaboration

Starbucks has released a new drink in partnership with Ariana Grande, explaining their big Twitter tease on Monday.

Starbucks and Ariana Grande had fans curious when they began tagging each other in cloud-themed posts. Speculation that they were teasing a new menu item turned out to be correct, as on Tuesday Starbucks unveiled its Cloud Macchiato. The espresso-based drink comes with cold foam and a caramel drizzle.

Starbucks describes the new beverage as “an airy microfoam frothed cold and blended until smooth, creating layers of creamy texture and flavor, without the cream,” in a statement given to Business Insider. The outlet reported on the Cloud Machiato on Monday, though most fans were still entranced by Starbucks’ social media rollout.

That included a coordinated Twitter and Instagram strike with Grande herself, who posted cloud emojis and tagged the cafe. After the drink became available on Tuesday, she posted photos of herself in the kitchen wearing a Starbucks apron, smiling as she sipped her drink. Grande added the hashtags “Starbucks Ambassador” and “try the soy version” to her post.

As usual, Grande was very accessible to fans on social media. She spent the afternoon responding to their posts and talking to them about the new drink. She posted a short clip of herself drinking the Cloud Machiato with an Instagram filter on, and noted that she was using a metal straw to be environmentally conscious.

From there, Grande revealed that she was in rehearsal for her upcoming tour. She conversed with fans about that as well, thanking them for their support and revealing that Ella Mai and Victoria Monet would be joining her on the road.

Early reviews of the Cloud Machiato were generally favorable. The drink comes with either caramel or cinnamon flavoring, and can be ordered hot or cold. It will reportedly be a permanent menu item rather than a temporary event. Starbucks is counting on it to lead iced beverage sales heading into the spring.

Starbucks is not done including Grande in its marketing, either. The company will reportedly release a playlist on Saturday featuring some selections of Grande’s music and some of her favorite songs by others. The playlist will honor International Women’s Day and solidify Grande’s association with the brand.

The Cloud Machiato is available now at participating Starbucks.