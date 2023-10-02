'Star Trek' Star Patrick Stewart Opens up About His Life's Greatest Regret in New Memoir

Patrick Stewart is bearing all his secrets in a new memoir named after his iconic Star Trek catchphrase – Making It So. The 83-year-old actor wrote about his legendary career on the stage and screen as well as the struggles in his personal life, according to a report by CBS News. Stewart's book hits shelves on Tuesday. Oct. 3.

Stewart discussed his book in an interview with CBS News. One major highlight, he says, is that he reflects on the greatest regret of his life: his two failed marriages. Stewart said that he believes now he finally understands the key to a healthy and strong relationship. He said: "I think it's being open and a good listener and to make connection. You don't have to be exactly the same but it's necessary that you can share – I think very important. So sharing and respecting."

Of course, fans will likely turn to the book for insight into Stewart's iconic work as an actor, and there's no shortage of that. He played Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation – the long-awaited sequel series that seemed like a gamble at the time. Stewart recalled that series creator Gene Roddenberry actually turned him down for the role at first.

"He was talked into employing me by the other producers," Stewart said. He added that his friend and frequent co-star Ina McKellen advised him not to take the role as well, believing that the sci-fi serial would hurt his chances of getting more serious roles down the line. However, both Stewart and McKellen found success years later when they played Professor X and Magneto respectively in the X-Men film franchise. Stewart regards that as his "big break" in Hollywood.

Stewart was born in England in 1940 and studied acting from a young age, encouraged by teachers who saw his love for reading and expression as a gift. He worked in England's lauded theater industry for years before finding work on BBC TV shows. He transitioned to movies for a time in the 1980s with roles in Excalibur and David Lynch's adaptation of Dune, which helped propel him to roles like Picard.

At the same time, Stewart was married from 1966 to 1990 to a woman named Sheila Falconer. They had two children together, and his son Daniel went on to become an actor. They have worked together at times. Stewart was also briefly married to Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003. Finally, Stewart married his current wife, American singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell in 2013.

Fans can learn more about Stewart's life in his own words in Making It So: A Memoir, available Tuesday in print, digital and audiobook formats.