X-Men Star Patrick Stewart Reveals A Very Private Story About His Area ‘Down There’

Patrick Stewart clearly isn’t afraid to tell an embarrassing story on himself.

The 76-year-old joined the Graham Norton Show with his Logan co-star Hugh Jackman to promote the upcoming film, and revealed a private story about his area “down there.”

Apparently, the legendary British actor was a wee bit confused about whether he was actually circumcised or not.

“One night with my wife, as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, ‘You’re not circumcised.’ I said, ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time.’”

“I happened to be seeing my doctor the next day for a check up so while he was ‘down there,’ I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised aren’t I?”

The doctor responded by saying, “Not! I am Jewish and definitely know the difference!”

During the same interview on the Graham Norton Show, Hugh Jackman revealed an embarrassing story of his own. In his long history of portraying Wolverine on the X-Men movies, the Australian actor has been forced to do a slew of nude scenes.

During the filming of his latest appearance as the feral anti-hero, Hugh Jackman discussed choosing not to wear a small article that would cover his private parts during a nude scene.

“I refused to wear the little green modesty pouch as it was too awkward and embarrassing, though I was flattered that they thought me not wearing it might be such an issue,” Jackman said.

Patrick Stewart then jumped into the conversation to add that the streaking session prompted the cast to beg the muscular actor to do the scene once again, but slower.

“Towards the end of filming on the first movie there was an unexpected an unnanounced naked appearance by Hugh. He streaked through the set and we all thought, ‘Slow that man down, we need another look.’”

