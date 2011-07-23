Stanley Tucci Stans Unite to Praise His Range
Stanley Tucci has been a working actor for nearly 40 years, and stans of the beloved star are uniting to praise his talented range as a performer. Tucci made his film debut in the 1985 movie Prizzi's Honor, a dark comedy-crime film that starred Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner. He would later go on to appear in many high-profile and critically acclaimed films, such as Road to Perdition (2002), The Terminal (2004), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006).
Tucci is maybe most well-known as Caesar Flickerman, the energetic and always brightly ornate Master of Ceremonies and commentator in The Hunger Games franchise. Prior to that role, Tucci played Dr. Abraham Erskine, the creator of the Super Soldier Serum, in Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger. He has also be praised for brilliant-yet-wildly dissimilar performances in films like The Lovely Bones, Easy A, and Spotlight. Fans of Tucci have been taking to Twitter to shout his praises and comment on how versatile he is as an actor. Scroll to see what they're saying.
no HE always understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/qXZ1wZqHYv— day (@balladofsongs) April 3, 2021
"Fun fact: [Tucci] said he'd only take The Lovely Bones role if they made him unrecognizable since he didn't want to be associated with that creep," one fan wrote of Tucci. "Related: Mark Wahlberg got that role last minute. Peter Jackson fired Ryan Gosling for his decision to gain 60 lbs for the character lol."
he went HARD with this one pic.twitter.com/dg9V231P7j— day (@balladofsongs) April 4, 2021
"Let's not forget him as the best tortoise-riding, grape-eating Puck there ever was," a fan said, referring to Tucci's role in the 1999 adaptation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.
and this pic.twitter.com/a9u1ucF5Rt— hrry slut˚ (@champagnemameh) April 4, 2021
"I'd like to nominate Stanley Tucci for the 'Most Underappreciated Actor' Oscar," one person joked.
“It doesn’t matter. I’m adopted”
“DAMMIT. WHO TOLD YOU!!? We were supposed to wait for the right time”— James St. Patrick 👻 (@Tevinjamall) April 5, 2021
"Finally! I thought I'm the only one who notices him," someone else tweeted. "THE Best Actor for me. Veeerrryyy versatile. Stanley Tucci is the BEST!"
Julie and Julia is an imperfect movie, but Tucci and Streep give one of the best depictions of a marriage (as opposed to falling in love) on film.— tesol8 (@tesol81) April 5, 2021
"I could not watch another movie of his for the longest time after I watched The Lovely Bones," a fan shared. "I hated him so much and I was so scared of him. Then I saw Easy A and I was OK after that.. Still can't watch Lovely Bones."
He is PHENOMENAL in First Avenger.— Marc Deschamps (@Marcdachamp) April 5, 2021
"The Tucc being in Transformers with Mark Wahlberg was so funny to me after seeing Lovely Bones," somebody else tweeted. "There is honestly a cut someone can make with those two movies where Mark gets justice or even revenge for his daughter."
https://t.co/ecaLWlN9EZ you gotta watch this if you like him a lot. He is great actor 🙌🏾👏🏾— None of your business (@ancientgreek_) April 5, 2021
"Lately I've been noticing Stanley Tucci is getting the recognition he deserves!! " one last fan cheered.