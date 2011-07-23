Stanley Tucci Stans Unite to Praise His Range

Stanley Tucci has been a working actor for nearly 40 years, and stans of the beloved star are uniting to praise his talented range as a performer. Tucci made his film debut in the 1985 movie Prizzi's Honor, a dark comedy-crime film that starred Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner. He would later go on to appear in many high-profile and critically acclaimed films, such as Road to Perdition (2002), The Terminal (2004), and The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

Tucci is maybe most well-known as Caesar Flickerman, the energetic and always brightly ornate Master of Ceremonies and commentator in The Hunger Games franchise. Prior to that role, Tucci played Dr. Abraham Erskine, the creator of the Super Soldier Serum, in Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger. He has also be praised for brilliant-yet-wildly dissimilar performances in films like The Lovely Bones, Easy A, and Spotlight. Fans of Tucci have been taking to Twitter to shout his praises and comment on how versatile he is as an actor. Scroll to see what they're saying.