‘Spider-Man’ Star Jacob Batalon Reveals He Lost 100 Pounds in Dramatic Transformation

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon has revealed that he lost 100 pounds in a dramatic weight-loss transformation from diet and exercise. In a new Men’s Health interview, the 25-year-old star explained that he went on a plant-based diet and started a very intense workout regimen about two years ago, which led to his big physical transformation. “I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019,” he told the outlet. “Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.”

Batalon is most well-known or his role as Ned Leeds in the Marvel/Sony Spider-Man film franchise, which recently just premiered its third installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor says that he hired a trainer and hot the gym hard in 2020, going six days a week, for 90-minute sessions. Batalon says he put a focus on weightlifting and cardio and eventually began seeing the results of his hard work. “This one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous,” he shared. “I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to his strenuous workout routine, Batalon also changed up his diet, which he credits with helping him get in shape. “Recently, my girlfriend has actually gotten me into a plant-based diet, as well.” He continued, “That’s really helped my body and I can feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff and that’s really helped me, as well.”

In another recent interview, with Tatler, Batalon opened up about the new Spider-Man movie and offered how it differs from the previous two: Homecoming and Far From Home. “The thing that’s most different about our third installment is the scale of it. Homecoming had a sort of indie movie vibe to it, Far From Home stepped up in terms of of the threat and traveling around the world, but No Way Home blows those two out of the water with the action, the emotion, the comedy. It’s everything you could want in a superhero movie.” Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.