John Goodman Shows off Full Body Transformation During Red Carpet

John Goodman’s weight loss transformation is still turning heads, adding to his earlier successes since opening up about weight loss in previous years. Goodman has been honest about his weight and struggles over the years, dropping around 100 lbs around a 2011 David Letterman interview and admitting he was as big as 400 lbs at his heaviest.

Monday, during the red carpet for the new animated series The Freak Brothers, Goodman showed the latest entry in his weight loss journey. As PEOPLE adds, Goodman plays “Fat Freddy” on the series but is far from that in reality. Sporting an orange v-neck sweater, blue shirt, and blazer, Goodman showed his healthier figure to all who could see.

For the significant shift in his weight over the past 20 years, Goodman credits a healthier lifestyle and “portion control” for his happier outlook. “It was basically just portion control and ‘I don’t need it,’” Goodman said at the time. “I was just shoving everything into my mouth…But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on – when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners’ sugar.”

Goodman explains his worst time came after , telling AARP that he was in “pretty bad shape.” “I had a lot of resentment. I just didn’t care. It was a terrible character fault of mine. I always wanted more of something. There was an emptiness inside me. I still have it, but I know what it is now. You recognize it and go, ‘There it is.’ You don’t have to fill it with another pork chop or a drink.”

The actor cut out sugar and alcohol from his diet and also took up exercising six days a week, something he has kept up across the decade he’s worked to lose weight. It has also coincided with a variety of career successes that made Goodman a desired star in several properties. This includes turns in various Coen Brothers films, a return to Roseanne in its revival and spin-off, The Conners, and his current turn on The Righteous Gemstones on HBO.

“In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” Goodman told ABC in 2017. “This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”