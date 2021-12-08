‘Venom 3’ Is Being Planned in Wake of ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Success

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was one of the most successful movies of 2021, and it’s been announced that Venom 3 is now being planned in the wake of the film’s big box office haul. Recently, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal sat down with Collider to talk Spider-Man: No Way Home, and when Venom came up she explained that audiences have not seen the last of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the sinister symbiote attached to him. “We are in the planning stages right now,” Pascal revealed, then adding, “but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.”

On Oct. 1 Venom: Let There Be Carnage opened in U.S. theaters, and very quickly became a big hit with audiences. To date, the film has earned more than $483 million on a budget of around $110 million. That may not seem like as much of a success when compared to the $856 million that 2018’s Venom earned, but it’s important to understand that Let There Be Carnage has made nearly a half-billion dollars during a global pandemic which has seen countless theaters forced to close their doors for extended periods of time. This is by no means an easy feat to accomplish, and very much speaks to the film’s engagement with moviegoers.

Recently, ahead of the Venom trilogy news, the comic character’s co-creator Todd McFarlane spoke exclusivelyPopCulture.com about Let There Be Carnage and offered his take on what could, or should, happen next with Venom. The iconic comic creator addressed the notion of venom formally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a larger role, but first posed a “bigger question” which is “should” Venom even do that? “I think it would be a bit of a shame if somewhere we didn’t all get the payoff of what we’re all expecting, which is, we got to have Spider-Man and Venom at some point,” he said. “Otherwise sort of like going to 10 Batman movies and never getting the Joker.”

“I mean, they’re just certain pairs and sort of certain supervillains that are tied so closely to a specific hero, that you go, ‘We got to see it,” McFarlane went on to say. “Would Venom tied with Fantastic Four or Iron Man be cool? Of course, it would. But before we get there, that will be jumping from the line. We got to go through Spidey. So I think if and when that all becomes official and it should, at some point, because I think there’s a lot of smart people that know that would just crush. I mean, it would just crush.” Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now available to purchase digitally and will land on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 14.