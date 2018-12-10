Spice Girls Visit Mel B in Hospital After She Suffers Broken Ribs and ‘Severed Hand’

Mel B gets by with a little help from her friends. Scary Spice shared an Instagram post of the rest of her Spice Girls bandmates visiting her in the hospital following what appears to be some kind of accident that left her with two broken ribs and a “severed hand.”

“When your besties show up to the hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee,” she captioned a video, adding the hashtags #friendship, #family and #spicegirls.

In the Boomerang video, the America’s Got Talent judge can be seen goofing around in her hospital bed while Mel C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) surround her.

Scary Spice confused and alarmed fans when she announced Monday on Instagram that she’d been admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, including two broken ribs and a “severed right hand.” She shared a photo of herself wearing a large purple cast on her right arm with a sling and said that she’d undergone a three-hour emergency surgery.

“Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling, [sic]” the 43-year-old captioned the post.

She wrote that her “right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain.”

She thanked the medical staff who took care of her at the undisclosed hospital, and said that she’s in “super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!!”

The singer revealed that the injury meant she had to cancel her book tour date in New York City for Monday, adding that she was “gutted” by the development.

“I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today [sic],” she wrote. “But I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise.”

While it’s currently unclear how the injury happened, she added the hashtag #accidentshappen, implying that she was involved in some kind of accident.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) did not appear to be visiting Mel B with the rest of the Spice Girls, who are gearing up for an eight-date reunion tour in the U.K. and Ireland this summer. Beckham spoke out in support of her bandmates touring but announced she would not be going with them. Mel B seemed to imply that the group would try to get famous singers to fill in for Beckham, but that no plans have been solidified as far as a Beckham replacement.