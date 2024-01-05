Paul Mitchell's Son Angus Reportedly Dead at 63

World-famous hairstylist Paul Mitchell's only child, Angus Mitchell, has died. Angus reportedly passed away Wednesday in an apparent drowning in a pool at his Honolulu home, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He was 53.

At this time, details surrounding Angus' passing are unclear. The night prior to his passing, Angus shared several posts to his Instagram Story showing him with friends at his home, where they were seen playing instruments and singing songs. However, at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, law enforcement officers were called to Angus' home"for a male who appeared to have drowned in a pool." Angus was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. An official cause of death was not given.

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Friendly House)

"It is with tremendous sadness that we mourn the sudden passing of Angus Mitchell. As a hairdresser and co-owner of JPMS, Angus had a deep love of family, community, and the beauty industry," John Paul DeJoria, co-Founder and chairman of John Paul Mitchell Systems, confirmed Angus' death. "Angus was the son of late co-founder Paul Mitchell and was a beloved colleague and important part of our JPMS family. Angus had a huge heart that impacted countless people who crossed his path. We are grateful for the time we got with him, though it ended far too soon. During this shocking and difficult time, we kindly request privacy as we navigate this profound loss."

Angus had followed in his famous father's footsteps, inheriting his father's stake in John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) and the schools following Mitchell's death from pancreatic cancer in 1989. He also worked as a hairstylist, opening the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills in 2010, and also served as a model and spokesperson for the JPMS men's focused line MITCH. While Angus received his formal training at Vidal Sassoon in Los Angeles, he said in a 2012 interview for the Paul Mitchell School that he "learned so much just by observing [his] father."

Outside of hairstyling, Angus was also a rare car enthusiast and dedicated advocate for human rights, ecological preservation, and environmental research. He previously served as a board member for the EMA, per a 2021 press release. He also loved to travel, sharing in a June interview with Estetica Magazine that he was looking forward to "global travel and connecting with our people in person."

Angus is survived by his wife Mara, whom he married in 2021, and his 8-year-old son Dylan, whom he shared with ex-wife Sian.