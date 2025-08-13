‘Southern Charm’ Alum Expecting Second Child

Former Southern Charm star Eliza Limehouse is pregnant again.

The 28-year-old Bravo-lebrity posted on Instagram that she’s expecting a second child with her husband Struthers McBride on August 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an Instagram Reel, starring her, McBride, and their 4-year-old son Patton, the couple poses with sonograms and walks around outdoors near horses.

“Baby #2 coming in December,” she wrote.

Limehouse and McBride had their first son, Patton, on Christmas Eve 2020 at 7:31 PM, just one day before her birthday.

Curiously, their son is named Mark Struthers McBride III but goes by “Patton.” Limehouse told PEOPLE at the time of birth that “Patton” is an old family name on her side of the bloodline.

Limehouse said at the time that the couple was “just in shock at how much love we have for him and each other” and that he was “hands down [the] best birthday gift ever.”

She frequently posts content of her son on her Instagram feed, including one post just a week ago.