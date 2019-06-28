Sophie Turner’s White Bridal Gown Revealed Ahead of French Chateau Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly tying the knot for the second time this weekend in France, and the Game of Thrones star went fully bridal ahead of her big day in a white gown during the couple’s pre-wedding party on Friday night.

Turner donned a classic white column gown and gold heeled sandals for the event, which was held at the Hotel Crillon le Brave in Provence, while her husband opted for a pinstriped suit, white shirt and white shoes. The duo’s ensembles were photographed from above as they walked hand-in-hand to the venue.

Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was also seen attending the party, and Turner had previously confirmed that Williams will be one of her two maids of honor at the wedding.

Joe and Turner are reportedly preparing to wed at the Château de Tourreau, in Sarrians, France and were seen arriving at the venue on Thursday, with Us Weekly reporting that the venue featured a banner that read, “Welcome to Château Jophie.”

The Château de Tourreau is a 16-bedroom, 16-bath home that can sleep up to 29 people, with the property spanning 17 acres. The venue features tennis courts, a mirror pool, lavender fields, fountains, koi ponds, an orchard and a vegetable garden and costs around $4,648 per night to rent.

On Thursday, Joe and Turner hosted a pool party at the venue, with the duo seen spending time with family members including Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Nick and Chopra have also been on hand for the week of festivities in Paris, which featured events including dinners and a boat ride.

Joe and Turner previously married in a surprise ceremony in a chapel in Las Vegas in May, but had always planned for their French nuptials. A source told Entertainment Tonight that before the wedding, the couple wanted “a week full of dinners, boat rides and time to enjoy one another.”

“Sophie and Joe always have fun and want this weekend to be just that,” the insider continued. “The wedding will be much more traditional than their Vegas ceremony, but will still have their fun flair built in.”

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” another source told Us Weekly. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

