Fans Think Sophie Turner’s Instagram Photo May Have Given Away a Major ‘Game of Thrones’ Spoiler

As the Game of Thrones‘ seventh season finale approaches, fans are looking in all directions for spoilers.

During the search, GoT fans stumbled upon what they believe could be a major give away for tonight’s finale on Sophie Turner‘s Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shared a photo of herself and Maisie Williams who plays her sister, Arya Stark, from the set of the HBO series.

“In honour of the Thrones finale out tomorrow night, and of 6 mill followers on instaaaa… here’s da reel roadmans of westeros,” she captioned the photo as the two pretended to pose for their fake album cover.

In honour of the Thrones finale out tomorrow night, and of 6 mill followers on instaaaa… here’s da reel roadmans of westeros A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Fans found Turner’s hand placement suspicious as she placed it near her stomach. This started a major speculation on whether Sansa is with child.

Commenters wrote, “Sansa is pregnant!” and “who is father of that baby?”

Within the almost 7,000 comments, Turner received an overwhelming response from GoT fans, but what else would she expect.

The Game of Thrones finale airs tonight on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @eca_jt