Sophie Turner Gets Emotional During Outing and Video Shoot With Joe Jonas Following Death of Dog

Sophie Turner is mourning the death of her dog Waldo, who was struck and killed by a car in New York City Wednesday. Turner was spotted in tears Friday night as she held her surviving dog, Porky, while husband Joe Jonas filmed a music video in New York. The Game of Thrones actress was also seen carrying Porky around early Saturday.

TMZ published video of Jonas and Turner walking around a park with Porky. Photos showed her in tears as she held Porky close while Jonas worked on a music video. On Saturday, Entertainment Tonight published photos of the couple walking around in the morning. Turner clearly did not want to let Porky walk on the street after what happened to Waldo.

As previously reported, Waldo was killed in the Lower East Side on Wednesday. Their dog walker was walking Waldo on a leash when the little Alaskan Klee Kai was scared by a pedestrian and ran into the street. He was struck by a vehicle in what Jonas’ representative called a “freak accident.”

According to TMZ, the couple filed a police report Friday. They held off on filing a police report because they were so distraught by Waldo’s death. They also went to a therapist during the week.

Waldo and Porky were brothers. Jonas got Porky first as a surprise gift for Turner in September 2017.

Turner celebrated adding a new member to the family in an Instagram post, writing, “Meet the newest addition to the krew.”

A few months later, Jonas surprised Turner again by adopting Waldo. “Welcome to the family,” Turner wrote in an April 2018 Instagram post.

Turner and Jonas also created an Instagram page for Waldo called “Waldo Picasso Jonas.” They shared only one photo on the page, a picture of Jonas pointing to Waldo from the other side of a window, shared on the day the couple adopted him. The couple loves their dogs so much that one of them was seen wearing a specially made tuxedo at their France wedding in June.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 22, married formally in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards, with Diplo live-streaming the nuptials and Dan + Shay performing “Speechless” while Turner walked down the aisle.

The two had another ceremony on June 29 at the historic Château de Tourreaui in Sarriands, France. Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was one of her bridesmaids. Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, were also at the wedding.