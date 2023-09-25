Sophia Loren Hospitalized in Switzerland

Sophia Loren has been hospitalized after falling at her home in Switzerland Sunday. The 89-year-old actress' representative confirmed to PEOPLE Monday that Loren had suffered several fractures, including to her femur and hip, after falling in the bathroom of her home in Geneva, and that they are optimistic about Loren's recovery after her surgery.

An update on Loren's health was also shared Sunday on the Instagram page of the restaurant chain owned by the film icon. "A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures. Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation," the post reads in translated English. "Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery."

Loren was set to open a fourth restaurant Tuesday in the Italian city of Bari, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the municipality. Both of those engagements have been canceled as Loren recovers. The outlet reported that Loren's sons Carlo Jr., 54, and Edoardo, 50, whom she shared with late husband Carlo Ponti, have been by her side in the hospital. Ponti passed away in 2007 at the age of 94.

In a November 2020 interview with AARP: The Magazine, Loren said of her husband's death, "I was very sad when my husband died, because you can never get over this kind of feeling. Never. Each time you think about it, there's a moment of the loneliness, which is very strong, but that's life." Despite the loss, the Oscar winner said she felt younger than her actual age. "Sometimes when I say I'm 86, I don't believe it. I feel 20!" she told the outlet. "When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don't ask, 'Are you great?' or 'Are you beautiful?' No! It's how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That's what matters." She continued, "If you are healthy and doing something you enjoy, then you cannot think, 'God, tomorrow I'm going to die!' No! You can do many wonderful things. I work, read, watch movies, go to church. And I breathe a lot."