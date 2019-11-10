‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Honors Veterans in New Photo Challenge, and Fans Chime in With Support

Sons of Anarchy alum Theo Rossi is paying it back this Veterans Day by taking part in USAA’s Honor Through Action “V” Challenge, a social media campaign that works to acknowledge and honor the lives of veterans through action. Rossi, best known for playing Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on the FX series from 2008 to 2014, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of himself with the letter “V” on his palm alongside a message dedicated to the special veteran he’s honoring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo Rossi (@theorossi) on Nov 8, 2019 at 12:04pm PST

“This VETERANS DAY I am honoring Patrick Miguel,” Rossi wrote in the caption alongside Navy Hospital corpsman, Miguel’s Instagram handle. “I am thankful for ALL of our Veterans COURAGE and SERVICE today and every day.”

Rossi went on to share that alongside the USAA challenge, he is also supporting Save a Warrior “in honor of [his] recent pack losses, Benny and Sasha and ALL of OUR Veterans.” Save A Warrior, also known as SAW — with initials as seen on Rossi’s palm — is an organization committed “to ending the staggering suicide rate plaguing our veterans, active-duty military and first responders” with an objective to save lives through a week-long experience to heal warriors with issues such as PTS, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.

The 44-year-old actor went on to challenge the likes of The Walking Dead star, Jon Bernthal, Avengers: Endgame star, Dave Bautista and his Sons co-star, Ron Perlman with the “V” challenge, with the hopes they would take part as well and spread the word. “Sending LOVE to all the Veteran’s across the U.S. and abroad,” he concluded.

In a press release from the USAA, CEO and Air Force veteran, Stuart Parker states the campaign is an effective way in showing our appreciation for the nation’s veterans in a variety of ways. “Those who serve are committed to protecting America’s freedom, and this sense of duty never goes away,” Parker said. “We encourage everyone to celebrate veterans and join us in thanking them.“

Fans took to the comments section to praise Rossi for his engagement and participation in honoring veterans, with many sharing a string of heart emojis and the hashtag utilized for the awareness campaign, while others chimed in with support.

“Thank you for supporting an amazing program. SAW Cohort 063,” wrote one veteran.

“To those gone before us yet always with us,” another added alongside a heart emoji.

“As a combat veteran who chose to join the infantry with 16 month combat tour, I have a mix feeling about that Ali hoodie and veteran status,” another veteran wrote alongside a bicep and American flag emoji.

“We met supporting our veterans, and I’m forever inspired by your shared commitment to supporting those who protect and defend us,” another fan added.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and those looking to lend their support this Monday can chime in on social media with the hashtag, #HonorThroughAction. For more information, visit USAA.

