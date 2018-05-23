‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Whose Son Killed Himself Posts Concerning Tweet About Death

The Sons of Anarchy star whose son killed himself has posted a concerning tweet about death that has some of his fans worried.

I want it to rain when I die. Like……..Thunderstaorms. — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) May 22, 2018

In a new Twitter post, David Labrave — who played Happy in the FX series — wrote, “I want it to rain when I die. Like……..Thunderstaorms.”

A number of his fans and followers relied to his statement with concerned tones.

“Shhh….no dying talk. We need you here. Your son needs you HERE. So no…thunderstorm dying talk,” replied one Twitter user. “That’s sad. Big hugs.”

Yes! But there will be hundreds of thunderstorms before that day! Stick around..it’s a wonderful world in spite of the pain sometimes 😰💜 — Wendy Rae (@WendyJR63) May 22, 2018

“David.. you have me worried. I have been your biggest fan for years. Always leaving you positive comments & lots of [love],” another fan said. “Your new message worries me.. if you are struggling .. reach out to someone .. loosing a child is the hardest thing to live through.. I truly care!! Hugs.”

As has been widely reported, Earlier this month Labrava shared the sad news that he has suffered the loss of his teenage son Tycho to suicide.

According to tweets from the actor, the teen “suffered from depression that no one could see.” The actor also added a message, encouraging his fans and followers to “communicate with your loved ones,” finally saying, “I am broken.”

Labrava also shared a link to a GoFundMe page that is raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization” in Tycho’s name, as that was reportedly the teen’s last wish. “100% of your donations will join Tycho’s and go to a depression and bipolar organization,” a description on the GoFundme page reads.

“On May 5th, 2018 Tycho Spelis Chiusano decided to end his life. He was 16 years old. He quietly suffered from depression for years and didn’t know how to ask for help,” the message adds.

“An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend,” the message continues. “He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him!”

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the message also reads, finally adding, “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”