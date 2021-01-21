'Sons of Anarchy' Star Tommy Flanagan Mourns Actor Andy Gray, Who Died From COVID-19

✖

Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan is mourning the loss of his friend and fellow actor Andy Gray. The Scottish actor died at the age of 61 from COVID-19 shortly after he recovered from a rare form of blood cancer. "Andy had the gift of Funny like no other, born laughing. ‘Scottish Actor Comedian’. Incredible talent! Heavy heart, sadness, this Burns night. RIP brother," he tweeted on Monday (Jan. 18) along with a photo of the late comedian.

Known for his role as Pete Galloway on the BBC soap River City, Gray was also an avid performer at the Kings Theatre in Edinburgh. Gray was scheduled to play in a production of Sleeping Beauty, but the show was halted due to Coronavirus. Following the actor's death, fans of the actor left flowers in tribute outside the theatre.

My family to yours Annie 💔@whitemccredie @colinmccredie “The Batman” pic.twitter.com/iMivAWWCxl — Tommy Flanagan (@TommyFlanagan) January 19, 2021

Steve Carson, BBC Scotland director remembered the actor, telling the Mirror, "We are deeply saddened by the news that one of Scotland’s much loved comedy actors and close friend to many at BBC Scotland has passed away. "Among many roles for the BBC he will always be lovingly remembered as audience favourites, the iconic ‘Chancer’ in City Lights and the silver tongued entertainer Pete Galloway in River City. "On screen and in person he could always make you laugh and was one of the kindest people to have around on any production. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Lots of beautiful messages and flowers left today at The King's Theatre. 💜🥰 pic.twitter.com/RWM9RvVh8d — Capital Theatres, Edinburgh (@captheatres) January 19, 2021

Gayle Telfer Stevens, who played Gray's on-screen wife on the BBC Scottish Soap, told The Scottish Sun, "When you were in his presence you could feel it was of greatness. The most kind, clever, funny beyond measure, beautiful man. "One of the finest our country has ever had the pleasure to experience and we were so lucky to have had the time we did with you. Andy – you will be achingly missed. Your laugh will echo in Scotland’s heart and you will never be forgotten. Love you forever.”