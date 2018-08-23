‘Sons of Anarchy’: Looking Back at Johnny Lewis’ Death and Alleged Murder

Former Sons of Anarchy star Johnny Lewis died nearly six years ago, in what is still suspected to be an accidental death and murder case.

All these years later, the life and death of Lewis continues to be a very bizarre and tragic story, full of big dreams and dark moments that defined the young actor.

The legacy he left behind has been a mix of close friends considering him of the most ambitious person they ever knew, and yet often the most unstable as well.

Read on to take a look back at the life of Lewis, both a profoundly talented actor and heartbreakingly-troubled young man.

Early Life

Lewis was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Specially, he lived in the North Hollywood and Sherman Oaks neighborhoods.

The middle child of Michael and Divona Lewis, his parents are said to be practicing Scientologists.

When he turned 18, Lewis moved out and began to pursue an acting career.

Acting Career

Early on in his career, Lewis landed bit parts on shows such as Undressed, 7th Heaven, and Malcolm in the Middle.

He eventually scored more high-profile roles on MTV’s Now What?, Boston Public, and Drake & Josh.

This allowed him to leverage his stardom so that he could be cast in films like Raise Your Voice — alongside Hilary Duff and Kat Dennings — and Underclassman, which also stared former America’s Got Talent host Nick Cannon.

One of his more notable roles was on The O.C., which he followed up with the horror films Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem and One Missed Call.

Dating Katy Perry

Back in 2005, before she became a global superstar, Lewis dated pop-singer Katy Perry.

The couple did not date long, however, as they are said to have parted ways in 2006.

It was not until 2008 that she dropped her breakthrough single “I Kissed a Girl” and became a pop-music phenomenon.

‘Sons of Anarchy’

In 2008, Sons of Anarchy debuted on FX and quickly took the world by storm. Lewis was a big part of that whirlwind popularity.

Appearing as Kip “Half-Sack” Epps, a prospect member of the crew, Lewis felt his fame-trajectory get a sudden burst of power.

He spent two seasons on the show, eventually leaving due to feeling that the storylines were becoming too violent for him, as reported by LA Magazine.

Violent Assaults and Legal Trouble

In 2012, Lewis was involved in a violent altercation with two men, after he allegedly attacked them with a glass bottle.

He claimed that he had been acting in self-defense but was ultimately charged with trespassing, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

While in jail, Lewis reportedly displayed issues that landed him in the psychiatric ward. After being released, he reportedly struggled with mental health issues, at one point attempting to take his own life.

He later was arrested again for assaulting a man outside of a yogurt shop. He reportedly attempted suicide again after that.

Lewis was also subsequently arrested for trying to break into a woman’s apartment.

Mental Health Issues

The year before his erratic behavior grew violent, Lewis was involved in a motorcycle accident that left him with head trauma.

He was scheduled multiple times for MRIs but constantly refused, as his father was quoted as saying that he “pursued and encouraged psychiatric treatment for his son. It was Johnny who refused to comply.”

Ultimately, Lewis was never officially diagnosed, but many of his close family and friends believe he suffered from mental health issues that led to his bizarre outbursts.

Addiction

Another element that is believed to contribute to Lewis’ mental health issues are his struggles with addiction.

Specifically, alcohol and marijuana have been listed as two substances that those closest to him pushed for Lewis to go to a rehabilitation center for help with.

Death

The stories from the day Lewis died are all unclear but, according to reports, his behavior had grown to be volatile.

He allegedly attacked some neighbors — who barricaded themselves inside an apartment and called police — before climbing onto the roof of the building.

At some point, Lewis slipped and fell, hitting his head on the concrete and presumably dying almost instantly.

Suspected Murder

When police arrived on the scene of Lewis’ death, they discovered that his 81-year-old landlord, Catherine Davis, and her cat had both been murdered.

The working theory became that Lewis was the one responsible, but no clear motive could be determined.

Many presumed that Lewis’ past troubles with substance abuse contributed to his actions, but an autopsy report came back reflecting that he had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time.

Kurt Sutter Responds

Following Lewis’ tragic demise, Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter opened up and spoke candidly about the young actor.

“It was a tragic end for an extremely talented guy, who unfortunately had lost his way,” Sutter said in a statement. “I wish I could say that I was shocked by the events last night, but I was not.”

“I am deeply sorry that an innocent life had to be thrown into his destructive path. Yes, it’s day or [sic] mourning, but it’s also a day of awareness and gratitude,” he added. “Sadly, some of us carry the message by dying.”