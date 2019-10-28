‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator Kurt Sutter Posts Apocalyptic Video of California Wildfires, Says He’s ‘Evacuated’

Kurt Sutter, the creator of FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., has evacuated his southern California home as the Getty Fire continues to ravage hillside neighborhoods on Los Angeles’ Westside. Sutter took to Instagram early Monday morning to reveal that he is one of thousands forced to evacuate due to the fast-moving brush fire, sharing a terrifying video of flames visible near his home.

“Evacuated… Apparently, everything around me is burning the fuck down. Rough week,” Sutter, who was also just recently fired by FX, wrote, adding the hashtags “Getty Fire” and “It’s a Hot World.”

In the video, an orange glow could be seen in the distance from rising smoke from the fire, flames visible as Sutter zoomed in.

The clip has garnered plenty of reactions, many of Sutter’s more than 500,000 followers sending him well wishes amid the terrifying situation.

Sutter is just one of thousands in mandatory evacuation zones, prompted after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. near the Getty Center. Driven by strong winds, the fire, now dubbed the Getty Fire, quickly expanded 400 acres, burning through brush to the west of the 405 Freeway.

According to NBC San Diego, the fire is “burning in densely populated hillside areas with narrow roads” and was sparked ahead of what is anticipated to be “the strongest Santa Ana winds of the season.”

You can see a full list of the evacuation zones by clicking here.

The fire was burning alongside the Tick Fire in Los Angeles County, at 70 percent containment by Sunday night, and the Kincade Fire north of San Francisco, as well as several smaller fires.

As a result, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency, NBC News reports, stating that “we are deploying every resource available.”