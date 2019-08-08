‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Machete’ Actor Danny Trejo Rescues Baby From Overturned Car After Crash

Danny Trejo is being hailed as a hero after helping to pull a baby from an overturned car on Wednesday. The Sons of Anarchy star jumped into action after witnessing two vehicles in Sylmar, Los Angeles, crash, causing one to roll over. The overturned vehicle sitting on its roof still had a baby strapped into a car seat inside, KABC reports.

Trejo, 75, said he tried crawling in through a broken window but couldn’t get the seat belt unfastened. With the help of another bystander, Monica Jackson, they were able to free the special needs child. Trejo crawled into the wreckage from one side, while Jackson crawled in from the other side and was able to undo the buckle. Trejo was then able to get the baby out of the car seat and pull the baby to safety.

“The only thing that saved the little kid was the car seat, honest to God,” Trejo told a photographer at the scene.

While that was happening, the boy’s grandmother remained trapped in the driver’s seat; firefighters had to use equipment to free her. Trejo said while firefighters were working to free the woman, he was trying to distract the little boy from the scene, adding that he works with special-needs children, so he knew how to keep the little boy calm.

“He was panicked. I said, ‘OK, we have to use our superpowers.’ So he screamed, ‘Superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘Superpowers,’” Trejo said. “I said, ‘Do this, with the muscles.’ He said, ‘Muscles.’”

“We got kind of a bond. I kept facing him away from the accident.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department told KABC that three people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” Trejo told KABC. “Everything.”

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but Trejo said it appeared to him that the other driver ran a red light, crashing into the vehicle that held the young boy and his grandmother.

His advice for other motorists and parents: “Pay attention.”

Trejo, who is perhaps most well known for his character Machete in several Robert Rodriguez films, has made a career out of playing tough guys and villains. He’s recently branched out into the food business, with a taco restaurant and a Hollywood doughnut shop.

Photo credit: Michael Tran / Contributor / Getty