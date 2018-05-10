‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava Pays Tribute to Late Son on Twitter: ‘I Am Broken’

After sharing the tragic news that his 16-year-old son, Tycho, died by suicide earlier this week, Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava shared a tribute to his late son via social media.

This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken pic.twitter.com/9nkAAA70MS — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) May 10, 2018

The 55-year-old, who played Happy Lowman throughout the duration of the well-known FX series, shared several photos with his son as well as a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money to combat mental illness in Tycho’s name.

In one photo shared to Twitter, Labrava stands on a red carpet with Tycho and who appears to by Tycho’s mother in front of a Sons of Anarchy step-and-repeat banner. The photo appears to be a throwback to when SOA was still on the air prior to its final season in 2014.

“This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken,” Labrava wrote alongside the photo.

In another photo, Labrava stands with his arms around Tycho and the same woman. The happy trio stands in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and grins for the camera. “Tycho Times,” he captioned the picture.

He also shared a photo of Tycho apparently visiting the set of Sons of Anarchy. Tycho stands with SOA actors Theo Rossi (Juice) and Kim Coates (Tig), posing with their fists in the air. “Good times,” Labrava writes.

In another tweet paying tribute to his son, Labrava shares the link for a GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for “a depression and bipolar organization,” as per Tycho’s last wish.

The donation page describes Tycho as “an amazing and beautiful soul.”

“Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh,” the page reads.

Labrava’s step-sister shared Tycho’s last wish: “give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization,” which the family will honor.

While details about Tycho’s depression are not clear, his GoFundMe page warns against spreading rumors.

“Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other,” the page reads. “Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile.”

At press time, the fundraising page has raised just over $1,000 of its $10,575 goal.

Labrava revealed on social media Wednesday night that the 16-year-old “took his life a couple of days ago.” He wrote that his son suffered silently from depression and encouraged his followers to communicate and cherish their time with their loved ones.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” Labrava wrote in a more detailed post on Instagram Wednesday. “He suffered from a depression we couldnt see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

Thousands of Labrava’s followers left their condolences in the comments section below the post containing even more photos of Tycho.

Labrava appeared as Happy Lowman in 71 episodes and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, from 2008 to 2014.