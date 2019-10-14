‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David LaBrava Mourns Death of Late Tattoo Artist Norm Will Rise

Sons of Anarchy star David LaBrava is mourning the loss of Eric Rosenbaum, better known as Norm Will Rise and the owner of LA’s Love Letter Tattoo. After Rosebbaum passed away suddenly over the weekend, LaBrava, who portrayed Happy Lowman on the FX series, took to social media to join the crowd of fans and celebrities paying their respects.

“There are no words I can write to ease this pain,” LaBrava captioned a gallery of images and videos of himself and Rosenbaum. “One of my closest friends, my Brother, my Family, [Norm] has passed on to the other side.”

LaBrava went on to remember the late tattoo artist as “one of the most talented, magical, humble human beings” he has known, adding that he “will be missed worldwide.”

“Norm was a true artist in the realest sense, a craftsman, a gentleman. My world just got smaller. OUR world just got quieter,” he continued. “I would write more but I can’t see the screen. MY heart is broken AGAIN. NORM YOU WILL BE MISSED. I LOVE YOU MY BROTHER NOW AND FOREVER.”

Shortly after, LaBrava again took to the social media platform to mourn Rosenbaum’s loss, sharing a gallery of images that included a video of the tattoo artist hard at work.

“Artist. Painter. Master Machine Builder. Tattoo Artist. Artisan. Humble. Magical. Game Changer. Creator. Innovator. Friend. Brother. Family. Raw Talent. World Traveler. Pop Culture. Legend. Graffiti Artist. Can Controller,” he wrote. “Always Good Times. Always an Adventure. Always an Education. LA AllDay. NORM.”

A member of a number of prominent graffiti crews, including AWR (Angels Will Rise), MSK (Mad Society Kings), and TSL (The Seventh Letter), Rosenbaum was born in Baltimore and moved to California in the mid-90s, quickly becoming a household name. He transitioned knowledge of street art on to the skin of his clients, Monsters & Critics reports, tattooing the likes of Marilyn Manson, who remembered Rosenbaum as “a true friend and an amazing artist.”

Rosenbaum’s death was confirmed by family and friends on social media, with Get Inked writing that he had “passed away right before leaving to come” to Miami for a convention he was set to appear at the following weekend. A cause of death is not yet known.

In the wake of his death, the late tattoo artist’s friends have created a GoFundMe page in the hopes of “raising money to help out with any funeral/memorial services.” So far the page has raised more than $18,000 of its $25,000 goal.