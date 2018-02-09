‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Scares Fans With ‘RIP’ Tweet

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter scared fans with an “RIP” throwback tweet, leading some to think he was going to take his own life.

“RIP to this tortured soul,” Sutter wrote. He added #TBT for Throwback Thursday and attacked a photo of himself as Otto ‘Big Otto’ Delaney. He played the character on the acclaimed FX series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The message shocked some fans, who became worried about his health.

DON’T DO THAT FOR A SECOND I THOUGHT YOU DIED, KURT. YOU CAN’T DO THAT TO US OMG. — Laura ❄ (@braavos_mercy) February 8, 2018



Holy hell, man! You just scared the crap out of me! I was scrolling too quickly saw the pic and the R.I.P and I was like…KURT SUTTER IS DEAD!! NO!!! Please don’t scare me like that again, sir. My heart can’t take it. — Pamela Love (@PamelaLove__) February 8, 2018



im glad im not the only one who had to do a double take. 😳😂 — Kalyn Gray (@kalyn9o4) February 8, 2018

For a sec there, I thought someone was using your Instagram for you and it was actually YOU that passed. — Matt Reym (@MattReym) February 8, 2018



The 57-year-old Sutter, who is married to Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal, is now working on a SOA spin-off for FX. Mayans MC will debut sometime this year, and will include actors who appeared on the original series. Sutter is serving as showrunner on the series, which will run 10 episodes for its first season.

Back in January, Sutter agreed to renew his overall deal with 20th Century Fox, Fox 21 and FX Productions. He was the first producer to stay with the studios after Fox was acquired by Disney.

Sutter earned three Emmy nominations for Sons of Anarchy, although they were all for music and lyrics. The show was beloved by critics and fans, and earned Sagal a Golden Globe in 2011. It ran from 2008 to 2011.

Sutter was also a writer on FX’s The Shield and wrote the Jake Gyllenhaal boxing drama Southpaw. He also created the short-lived The Bastard Executioner for FX.

The writer also acted in all three FX series he was involved with.

Photo Credit: Getty