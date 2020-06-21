'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Shares Explicit Father's Day Message to Dads Everywhere

✖

Kurt Sutter doesn't tend to put any filters on when it comes to his social media and wasn't afraid to drop the 'F-bomb' in his Father's Day post. On Instagram, the Sons of Anarchy creator gave a special shout out to all of those celebrating the day in only a way he could. He shared an image of a book entitled "Chivalry" with the words "Be grateful. Be forgiving. Happy Father's Day." Underneath it, his caption read, "To all the good men and the children they're trying to not f— up."

Sutter and his wife and former star of Sons of Anarchy, Katey Sagal, share a child together, Esme Louise, who is 13-years-old. In the comments, Sutter received a "Happy Father's Day Brother" message from Emilio Rivera, who played Marcus Alvarez on the show and more recently in Mayans M.C.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sutter has found a way to entertain his followers and fans of his hit FX show. The New Jersey native has held regular Q&A sessions across Twitter and Instagram where fans of Sons of Anarchy have had a field day learning about the ins and outs of the show and the little known details that went into the characters fans fell in love with or actively rooted against.

One of the hottest topics Sutter has discussed was some of the inner workings of Jax Teller, who was played by Charlie Hunnam. The series' protagonist had a complicated story throughout the series' seven seasons, and many fans wanted to learn more about the final moments of Jax. One user asked why Jax decided to go out the way he did in the series finale. Sutter wrote, "Mostly it was about ending the lineage of Tellers being associated with the outlaw life. He added, "The mayhem had to end with him. He did not want his sons to follow in his path."

Sutter also was asked many times about the way his wife's storyline wrapped up, even being questioned what it was like to watch his wife get killed on screen. In the series, the mother of Jax, Gemma Teller, had her hand in many of the biggest twists and turns and ultimately met her fate at the hands of her own son upon learning of all her doings. Sutter said the reason it took so long for Jax to turn on her was simply that it was her mother and "he knew her maternal love was strong and genuine."