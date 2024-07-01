Soleil Moon Frye Pays Tribute to Ex Shifty Shellshock After Crazy Town Frontman's Death

Soleil Moon Frye is mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend, Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock. After the "Butterfly" singer, real name Seth Binzer, passed away last week at the age of 49, the Punky Brewster star, 47, took to social media to pay emotional tribute to him.

"My heart is whispering a million I love you's for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally," Frye captioned a gallery of images of herself and Shellshock. "I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like."

The actress was previously married to film producer Jason Goldberg for 22 years from 1998 to 2022, and they share daughters Poet, 18, and Jagger, 16, and sons Lyric, 10, and Story, 8. She was first romantically linked to Shellshock, whom she had known since she was a kid, in late 2021 when it was reported they were dating. It is unclear when they split.

In her tribute post, Fyre wrote that "no words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own. So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning gravilly voice on the beach while covering me with kisses. 'to the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?'"

"I believe we will Seth... and when we do, the most charming bad ass tattoed angel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile," she concluded. "I will instantly see your moon on fire cheek welcoming your family, friends, fans and loved ones under loving double rainbow arches... I love you forever and always. Your Moonfire xx"

Shellshock passed away on Monday, June 24 at 49, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website. Crazy Town's manager, Howie Hubberman, told PEOPLE just days later that "the cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs." Hubberman noted that "after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions. We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here." The medical examiner has not yet listed an official cause of death.

In a statement to The Sun of the weekend, Shellshock's family added, "Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging. God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle. Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth's larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold."