Sofia Vergara Tops Highest-Paid TV Actress List

Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid TV actresses for the sixth year in a row.

Forbes magazine revealed that the 45-year-old star known for portraying Gloria Pritchett on the ABC sitcom raked in $41.5 million in the past 12 months.

The majority of the Colombian actress’ income didn’t actually come from her role on Modern Family. Most of her millions have actually come rolling in via various endorsements and licensing deals.

She has deals with Cover Girl, Head & Shoulders, K-Mart and Pepsi. Vergara also produces three perfumes in partnership with Avon, a coffee machine with SharkNinja and a line of furniture at Rooms To Go.

Vergara’s manager, Luis Balaguer, explained that his client is now focusing on licensing deals as opposed to straight endorsements.

“Our endorsement department is a well-oiled machine,” Balaguer told Forbes. “Even now, our attention is on the people watching Modern Family and how to appeal to them outside of the show, too.”

Vergara was able to hold off stiff competition from the likes of Kaley Cuoco, Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo.

Cuoco, who plays Penny on The Big Bang Theory, made $26 million over the past year. Both Kaling, star of the Mindy Project, and Grey’s Anatomy star Pompeo, tied for third with $13 million.

The rest of the top ten included Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million), Julie Bowen ($12 million), Kerry Washington ($11 million), Priyanka Chopra ($10 million), Robin Wright ($9 million) and Pauley Perrett ($8.5 million).

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix