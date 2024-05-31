Sofia Vergara Teases Plastic Surgery, But Refuses One Popular Type

The 'Modern Family' alum said she plans to do 'every plastic surgery that I can do,' but there is one she doesn't "believe" in.

Sofia Vergara isn't shying away from combating aging with plastic surgery. In an interview with Allure published Tuesday, the Modern Family alum, 51, didn't hold back as she opened up about the cosmetic procedures she's undergone, the ones she plans to do, and the one she refuses.

"I feel like you have to take advantage of everything that is out there. I mean, if you care about aging. Nothing wrong if you don't care about it. It's not the end of the world. But if you do, now there's so much stuff out there," the actress told the outlet before sharing that her busy work schedule has prevented her from undergoing some of the procedure, she hopes to one day get. "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready. I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

While Vergara isn't shying away from going under the knife, there is one cosmetic procedure she doesn't plan to get: fillers. The Griselda star, who revealed that she's been getting Botox "for a long time" on her neck and around her eyes, told the outlet that while fillers are great for younger people, she doesn't think they're the best option for a woman her age.

"I don't believe in filler," she said. "I feel filler does good when you're really young and you want a little bit more cheeks or to plump your lips a little bit. At my age-51-I feel it's not going to make you look younger. It is going to make you look more done. And I feel like it actually doesn't pull you up; it kind of weighs [you down]. So I am against that, once you hit a certain age."

Vergara also stressed the importance of using sunscreen, telling Allure that she "religiously" applies sunscreen. Vergara added, "I do think it makes a difference. I can compare myself to my friends that have never [worn sunscreen], and now they're all like, 'F-, why didn't we pay attention to you?'"

Although Vergara said she feels "great" in her 50s, the actress admitted, "you can see the age. I shouldn't complain because I'm 51 and I'm still healthy, and I'm very active. I still look in the mirror and I see someone beautiful. But sometimes it's like, 'Who are you?' I'm still happy with what it is. I just learn to accept it's not me. It's a new me

Vergara's chat with Allure comes after she opened up about aging in an interview for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue earlier this month. She told the outlet, "I know I don't look the same. But I don't think I am going to ever be the woman that has the courage to be, like, all-white hair."