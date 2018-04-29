Sofia Vergara Hires Private Investigator to Dig Into Ex-Fiancé

Sofia Vergara’s ongoing legal battle with her ex-fiance has led her to hire a private investigator.

The Modern Family star, who has been in a legal battle with Nick Loeb over embryos, reportedly had the investigator go to New Orleans to look into his claims that he lives in Louisiana.

Loeb’s latest lawsuit — the third against Vergara according to The Blast — was filed in early 2018 in Louisiana. Vergara argues the case has no connections to the state and should be dismissed. Loeb, however, claims he filed the suit there because he recently moved to the state.

Vergara reportedly believes Loeb is pretending to live in Louisiana, saying in court documents obtained by The Blast, “There is, however, no reason to believe that Loeb lives in Louisiana, and to the contrary, there is significant reason to believe that Loeb still lives in New York.”

The investigator Vergara hired filed a declaration stating he was brought on to determine if the address Loeb claims to live at is occupied.

He says that while investigating, he learned that Loeb is not the owner of the property and the address Loeb provided when registering to vote was in Mount Kisco, New York.

The investigator visited the Louisiana property three times in April and each time he did not see anyone. He wrote, “The small house on the Property was dark, no vehicles were on the property, and the property appears to be unoccupied.”

He claims he also spoke to neighbors, who told him no one has been to the home in months.

Loeb and Vergara dated for several years and broke up in 2014. The couple reportedly had two frozen embryos at the time and the terms of their arrangement required consent from both parties before they could be brought to term.

In the lawsuit, Loeb tried to compare his battle with the actress to slavery.

Loeb argued that the debate over the embryos being either product of people “only one other in our United States history from which any legal precedent may be reviewed – the pre- Civil War era.”

After giving the legal definition of slavery, he concludes, “Under these simple definitions, a human embryo, if believed to be a human being and alive, (which is our contention) would be considered a slave and the parents would be the owners of the slave, particularly in states where they are considered property.”

The lawsuit has special circumstances in Louisiana, where embryos are considered “biological human beings,” as opposed to in California, which vies them as product and not human beings.

The case is ongoing.