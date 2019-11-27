Sofia Richie’s Latest Instagram Photos Have the Comments Section on Fire

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Sofie Richie is showing off her hot body in a new Instagram post and her followers can’t get enough of it. The 21-year-old shared a few images with her 6 million followers of herself posing on a beach wearing a yellow string bikini. The young celeb took a tropical trip and shared several memories with fans, but this one specifically caught the attention of many.

View this post on Instagram Take me back 😫 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 17, 2019 at 12:02pm PST

One fan wrote, “When your casual snaps could be a whole cover shoot,” while someone else said, “Sof, the body is insane.”

Another follower noticed her last picture out of the four that she posted saying, “SIS. THE WAY THE LIGHT IS HITTING IN THE LAST PIC.”

“Wow body,” someone else said.

Richie was on vacation in Miami with her boyfriend Scott Disick when the two were seen yachting. She sported a pink string bikini that accentuated her curves, while her man rocked a black T-shirt with some stylish shades. The two weren’t by themselves though. They enjoyed the day out on the boat with a few friends, including married couple David Grutman and wife Isabela Rangel. One source told Life & Style that it’s no surprise they’re hanging with married couples because they’re getting close to that step anyways.

“Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” the insider revealed. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

“Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini breaks abroad, just the two of them,” a separate source said. A third insider added that when they’re not hanging out just them two, they’re with his kids. “Sofia’s great with Mason, Penelope and Reign,” saying they “adore her.”

The cute pair have found a way to navigate Disick being tied to his ex Kourtney Kardashian. At first, when the couple started dating, fans weren’t sure how it would play out, whether Kardashian would be cool with him moving on, especially with someone much younger than him. However, after a few dinner dates with the three celebrities and after Kardashian saw how Richie was around their kids, it seems as though they’re working together like one big happy family. Richie even made her debut appearance on the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season.