Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie Pose for Rare Selfie With Nicole's Lookalike Daughter Harlow

Sofie Richie shared a photo with her fans that features her big sister Nicole Richie and her daughter Harlow Winter Kate, 12, and fans can't get over how Harlow looks so much like her mom. In the photo, Nicole is in the middle taking the photo, with her daughter to her right — to the viewers left — and Richie is posing on the other side. Not only did fans love seeing the sisters taking a photo together, but they couldn't get over how much Harlow looks like her mom.

"My favorite trio," Richie captioned the sweet photo. Others took to the comment section writing, "Nicole's daughter is her exact twin!! So cute." Another person wrote, "3 beautiful ladies and your niece is your sister's twin!"

View this post on Instagram My favorite trio A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Sep 30, 2020 at 8:22pm PDT

The photo captured just one quick memory of their night where they painted hot sauce bottles for an outdoor art class. Fans were shocked to see the photo of Harlow considering Nichole and her husband Joel Madden don't often show photos of their daughter. Towards the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, in early March, Nicole told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she was having to get use to a very different lifestyle when it came to being a mom since her kids started taking school online.

"They're in homeschool so they're doing their Zooms," she said at the time according to PEOPLE. "It's weird, I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here. It's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them. They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."

As for Richie, she's been looking happy as ever on social media following her breakup from Scott Disick. The two dated for two years before eventually calling it quits. Fans are still unsure why the two decided to go their separate ways but some seem to think Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian had something to do with it. While they seemed to get along based on what fans have seen on the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and based on what insiders were saying, that isn't stopping some onlookers from thinking their may be more details to the story. Now there are rumors Kardashian and Disick are getting back together and even trying for another baby.