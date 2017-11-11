Sofia Richie Reveals How Lionel Richie Feels About Her Relationship With Scott Disick

Lionel Richie doesn’t look like he cares much for his daughter Sofia’s new boyfriend, Scott Disick.

An interview with E! News at SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday was going very well until the pair were asked about Sofia’s dating life. Richie made a hand gesture, pointing to his head like he was carrying a gun, when the subject came up.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” the 19-year-old Sofia said.

An eyewitness told E! News Sofia asked her father, “Did you have to do that?”

In an interview with Us Weekly at the same event, Richie said his advice to anyone is to never give dating advice.

“Never get into dating advice,” the Grammy winner said. “Because remember, it’s always like preschool. Whatever the argument was on Monday, they make up on Tuesday. And then the parents are mad at each other for the rest of the year. Just get the parents out of it [and] they’ll work it out. And if it’s really serious, they’ll come to me and figure it out. But they’ve got to go through the hard knocks. That’s just how it works.”

Sofia and Disick, who has three children with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, went public in September with Disick appearing in a slew of Sofia’s Instagram photos.

“Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her,” an insider told Us Weekly this week. “They are still going very strong.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @sofiarichie