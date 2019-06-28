Sofia Richie Fans Furious Over Her Seemingly Enhanced Lips Shown in New Photo

Sofia Richie fans are furious over her seemingly enhanced lips that she showed off in a new photo and video included in an Instagram post. In the short video clip, Richie is wearing rubber gloves and has her fingers placed against her lips. They do appear to be noticeably more full than in past photos, and many of her followers have noticed.

“Wtf?? You have awesome natural lips! Why you did this to your face????” one person asked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“GIRL THE NOSE JOB THE CHIN REDUCTION THE LIP INJECTIONS WE CAN TELLLLLL BOOOO STOP,” another person exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram Something coming soon 🦹‍♀️ A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jun 26, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

“Damn you better slow down them lips almost bigger than your face,” someone else joked.

“Sweet girl….you are so beautiful but the lips are a bit much. Go back at least 1/2 way cuz you are so beautiful,” one other person said.

“Sofia was pretty when she was natural looking. Less is better, poor girl her lips are too big. I feel sorry for her, because fame can mess you up. The beauty comes from the inside out. God bless her,” a fifth user commented.

View this post on Instagram Just a reminder of this look👁 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Apr 12, 2019 at 9:42pm PDT

Richie has been dating Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Scott Disick for some time now. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner expressed that she didn’t understand how her daughter didn’t have an issue with the three of them all taking a vacation together with the kids that Kardashian and Disick share.

“She has a lot of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week,” Jenner said to Khloé and Kim, after Disick posted a photo from a trip where Riche and Kardashian were seen lounging poolside. “My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color! That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the a—. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.”

“She doesn’t know what the f— she wants,” Khloé replied, with Jenner echoing the sentiment by saying, “Exactly. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!