Snoop Dogg’s Wife Shante Broadus Posts Emotional Song After 10-Day-Old Grandson’s Death

Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus posted an emotional video of herself singing on Thursday, laying out her emotions publicly after the death of her grandson, Kai Love. On Sept. 25, Kai died, just 10 days after he was born on Sept. 15. Kai’s father is Snoop and Broadus’ eldest son, Corde Broadus, 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shante Monique Broadus (@bosslady_ent) on Sep 26, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

Broadus shared a video of herself singing “The Love We Had Stays on My Mind,” a 1971 hit for the group The Dells.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To My Fifth G Baby,” Broadus wrote, adding two broken heart emojis. She also included Kai’s birth date and the daye of his death, as well as the song title as a hashtag.

Cordell Broadus, Snoop and Broadus’ second son, showed his mother support, writing, “Love you momma.”

Thousands of fans offered their condolences to Broadus, offering their thoughts and prayers.

“Oh my….so sorry to hear this. Love, light, and healing to you and your family,” one person wrote.

“Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family,” another wrote.

“My condolences to your family,” another wrote.

On Friday, Broadus thanked posted a video of herself dancing to Anita Baker’s “Lead Me Into Love.”

“Thank You For All Your Well Wishes I See And Feel Them All…. The Only Person That Could Get Me Thru This Mood Is [Anita Baker],” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shante Monique Broadus (@bosslady_ent) on Sep 26, 2019 at 5:38pm PDT

On Thursday, Snoop’s son Corde confirmed Kai’s death by sharing a video of his final moments. Kai reportedly died at a hospital and spent most of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. The family has not said what the cause of death was yet.

“My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you,” Broadus wrote on Instagram.

Snoop also shared a heartbreaking reaction to his fifth grandchild’s death. He shared a video of a text conversation with a message on faith.

“If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours,” the texts read. “He is always good.”

Snoop Dogg became a grandfather for the first time when Corde and his then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer welcomed their son Zion, notes PEOPLE. Corde and partner Soraya, Kai’s mother, are also parents to daughter Elleven.

When Elleven was born, Corde shared a photo of Soraya breastfeeding in the hospital.

“Today my daughter [Elleven] was born. [Soraya] did an all natural birth with no Epiduro or drugs from beginning to end. And while I have y’all attention please watch the movie #BuisnessOfBeingBorn and take advantage of the experience of giving birth the natural way,” Corde wrote at the time.

Photo credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images