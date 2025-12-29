‘SNL’ Writer’s Sister Has Gone Missing

One Saturday Night Live writer is pleading to the public to help him find his missing sister.

Jimmy Fowlie, who joined the cast of NBC’s classic sketch comedy show in 2022 at the beginning of season 48, announced last Monday that his sister Christina Lynn Downer had gone missing and that her family has not been able to reach her since November.

“My sister has been missing and we are worried that she isn’t safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Her married name is Downer but she may go by Christina Fowlie. Please share this so that if anyone has seen her, they can give any information to the police.”

Many fellow SNL alums, like Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and Sarah Sherman, reposted the picture on their Instagram Stories.

An earlier post noted that his sister is “very attached” to Rex, her miniature pinscher dog, “and if you see her chances are he’d be with her,” while confirming that her last known location was in Koreatown, Los Angeles.

Yesterday, he made another post letting people know that she still hadn’t been found.

“My sister is still missing. This is not like her, she’s never gone off the grid like this,” he wrote. “Me and my friends have been posting her flyer around Koreatown.”

Anyone with information on Downer’s whereabouts should contact the Missing Persons Unit in Los Angeles at 213-996-1800.