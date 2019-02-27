‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Kicks Heckler out of Show Over Harsh Mac Miller Joke

Don’t expect to make a cruel joke and get away with it at a Pete Davidson comedy set. The Saturday Night Live comic threw out a heckler who made a joke at Mac Miller‘s expense at one of his shows this week.

“So a funny thing happened to me recently in my apartment. My friend died of a heart attack,” the 25-year-old comedian said during his stand-up set in South Orange, New Jersey on Monday, according to Page Six.

After Davidson paused following the bit, an audience member yelled out, “Mac Miller!”

“Pete calmly stops his routine and asks the audience to ID the dude that yelled out and that he is going to have to leave,” a witness told the publication. “He then asks security to locate the yeller and escort him out.”

The new outlet reports that Davidson said, “And give him back his money. I don’t want his money.”

Davidson reportedly told the somewhat “bewildered” audience, “I’m serious. I’m going to leave [the stage]. So if you want to hear the rest of the show, you’ll point out to security who yelled so they can escort him out. If not, I’m going to leave right now. I’m not going to have any of that s— happening at my show.”

The witness said the incident lasted about five minutes.

Page Six reports that the joke turned out to be about a friend who passed out in Davidson’s apartment, but he had mistakenly thought the friend had a heart attack.

Miller, who dated Ariana Grande for two years until May 2018, died at the age of 26 in September after a drug overdose. Grande, 25, started seeing Davidson weeks after her split from Miller, and by June the two were engaged. Months later, when Miller passed away, Grande was devastated, and she and Davidson broke up in October.

Despite the fact that Davidson was “100 percent there” for Grande after Miller’s death, the tragedy still “put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Pete only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller,” the source said.

Since then, Davidson appears to have moved on, and has been spending time with Kate Beckinsale. The two were flirting at a few Golden Globes afterparties in January.

“Kate and Pete were flirting at the InStyle party and she was following him around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else.”

“It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him,” the source added.

About a month later, the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles during Davidson’s week off from SNL. Davidson was photographed leading Beckinsale, 45, into a black SUV.

Beckinsale has blasted haters on social media who have criticized their rumored relationship and 20-year age difference, but neither she nor Davidson have publicly commented on it.