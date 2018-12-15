‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Deletes His Instagram Account After Concerning Message

Pete Davidson has deleted his Instagram profile after posting a troubling message that many read as suicidal.

The Saturday Night Live cast member’s Instagram profile has completely disappeared. It is unclear if Davidson took it down himself or if Instagram took it down due to the implication of his message.

In the hours before it was removed, the Set It Up actor had shared two messages about mental health. The first of the pair was somewhat positive and inspiring. He encouraged rapper Kanye West to continue talking about his mental health openly to help remove the stigma against men talking about mental health issues.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Davidson did seem bothered at the critics of West, and those concerns may have began to pile onto him. Around 30 minutes before his Instagram was taken offline, the comic shared a concerning message that alarmed his fans and friends.

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Davidson recently discussed his mental health in a similar note. He expressed how hard it had been to be bullied by onlookers during and after his relationship to Ariana Grande. However, he was adamant that he would never kill himself.

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for nine months,” he wrote. “I’ve spoken about BPD [boredline personality disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth. I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

Davidson is reportedly at Rockefeller Center in New York City to prepare for Saturday Night Live. New York City police told The Hollywood Reporter that they are conducting a welfare check on the actor.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo Credit: NBC / Rosalind O’Connor