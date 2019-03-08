‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Debuts Massive New Unicorn Tattoo

Pete Davidson is showing off an impressive new tattoo.

NYC tattoo artist Ryan Mullins took to Instagram Wednesday to show off the Saturday Night Live star’s new ink on his right arm, which is now fully covered by the image of a unicorn.

“Unicorn on my dude Pete Davidson,” Mullins captioned the photo, which is primarily the horse-like, one-horned animal’s face.

The tattoo artist also shared a photo of himself working on the tattoo as the comedian waited and looked away from the camera.

Davidson is no stranger to getting ink, the television star famously got a number of tattoos during his relationship and engagement to singer Ariana Grande in 2018, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Many of the artwork – which he covered up at the end of their engagement — include the singer’s signature bunny-ears mason his neck, the phrase “mille tendresse” (“a thousand tendersesses” in French) matching Grande’s ink on the back of his neck.

Since the end of his relationship with Grande, Davidson made headlines when he confirmed his romance with actress Kate Beckinsale. Over the weekend, the couple became the latest viral meme after a photo of them making out during a New York Rangers game while sitting next to Queer Eye Antoni Porowski began circulating online.

One of the memes labeled Davidson as a “guy with problems from childhood” and labeled Porowski as a “wholesome guy.”

The viral photo, which confirmed the relationship after weeks of speculation, prompted a hilarious response from Beckinsale.

“Antoni is gay, if that helps clarify at all,” she commented on the meme, adding the hashtag #queereye.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Beckinsale and Davidson have gotten very close very quickly.

“Pete only has eyes for Kate. She’s cool and fun. It’s long distance, but they’re taking it slow,” the source said. “She makes him laugh. He thinks she’s great and really smart. They have an incredibly physical connection.”

Another source added: “Kate is so into Pete and has been telling all her friends about him. They have great chemistry, and she loves hanging out with him whenever they get the chance to. She has a fun, young, loving personality and is happy with him.”

Photo credit: Getty Images