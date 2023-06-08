'SNL' Star's New TV Show Canceled

Showtime appears to be clearing house, the premium network cancelling its scripted original series I Love That For You. The comedy series, starring Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon, has been canceled after just a single season, it was announced Wednesday.

The show's first and only eight-episode season wrapped on June 19, 2022 inspired by Bayer's experience with childhood leukemia. Bayer starred as Joanna Gold, a childhood leukemia survivor, as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming home shopping channel host. Additional series regulars include Paul James as Jordan, a charming but dry stage manager; Ayden Mayeri as Beth Ann, an ambitious insecure host; Matt Rogers as Darcy, the ingratiating right-hand man to Patricia; and Punam Patel as Beena, an offbeat backstage producer. Bayer created the series with Jeremy Beiler, the two also executive producing alongside Jessi Klein.

"I Love That for You has completed its run on Showtime," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement, Deadline reports. "We want to thank Vanessa, Jeremy and Jessi, along with the incredible cast and crew for their hard work and wish them the best going forward."

Prior to its Wednesday cancellation, I Love That For You had been Showtime's final remaining current scripted series left in limbo and was also Showtime's only comedy series until the network picked up Uncoupled in February following its cancellation by Netflix. The series, which premiered in May 2022, served as the lead-in for Flatbush Misdemeanors, the Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman-starring series that was axed in September 2022 after two seasons.

There have been a string of cancellations from Showtime in recent months as the network prepares for an upcoming merge with Paramount+, the streamer set to sunset this year following the official launch of Paraount+ with Showtime on June 27. American Gigolo, City on a Hill, The First Lady, Let the Right One In, The L Word: Generation Q ,and Ziwe have all been canceled. The network has also released complete seasons of new series Three Women, which landed at Starz, and the upcoming seres Ripley has moved to Netflix. No Showtime series has been handed a renewal since Yellowjackets was picked up for a third season in December.

The rebranded bundle Paramount+ with Showtime will be an integrated service that pulls content from both the standalone Showtime service and Paramount+, including hit titles like Yellowjackets, Your Honor, Billions, Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more. Tom Ryan, President & CEO Paramount Streaming, said the service "will solidify Paramount+ as a cornerstone in streaming."