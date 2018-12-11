‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Spotted on Date With New Woman Weeks After Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson was reportedly seen out on a date on Monday night, two months after his highly-publicized break-up with Ariana Grande.

Davidson was photographed at an upscale New York City restaurant called Carbone this week with an unknown woman. The photos, published by TMZ, show the two sitting one-on-one and enjoying red wine. By all appearances, it was a date.

These pictures corroborate other rumors that Davidson is getting back out there after his heartbreak on the world stage. Sources told Page Six that Davidson has been "casually dating," though he does not want to get into another headline-making relationship.

"He's been going on dates, but it's casual," an insider said. "He's been trying to move on and live a more private life."

The date may not have been a one-off thing, but the start of a new chapter for Davidson. The star has reportedly joined an exclusive dating app in an attempt to connect with other people in the public eye, who are looking to keep their private lives private.

Davidson seems to have good reason to keep to himself. His ex is one of the biggest stars in the world, and one of the most interactive celebrities on social media. For better or worse, this makes him the target of a lot of comments, speculation and even attacks. Last week, he revealed that the cyber-bullying has mounted to a fever pitch.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling."

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months," Davidson continued. "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

"I just want you guys to know," he concluded. "No matter how hard the Internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you."

Grande, for her part, has asked her fans to be "gentler" with Davidson. While he blocked her on Instagram, she seems to have no hard feelings for the SNL star. In her "Thank U, Next" video, she apologized to him.