‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Splits From ‘The Leftovers’ Actress Margaret Qualley After 2 Months of Dating

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley have ended their relationship after about two months of dating. Reports the two were an item sprouted in August, and the two attended the Seberg premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Davidson previously dated Kate Beckinsale, following his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande last year.

On Thursday, Us Weekly confirmed Davidson, 25, and Qualley, 24, broke up. “They remain friends,” a source told the site.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The magazine reported Davidson and The Leftovers actress started dating in August.

“They’ve been seeing each other for a couple of months and Margaret is really excited about him,” a source said at the time.

They later attended the Seberg premiere on Aug. 29 in Venice. Photos later surfaced showing them on a romantic boat ride and holding hands as they walked around the city.

“Pete and Margaret were standing and chatting [and] laughing,” a witness told Us Weekly. “There wasn’t much PDA, but he was in a good mood and the two of them were joking around. Margaret walked to the other side [of baggage claim] to get her bag and Pete was waiting with an older lady. Pete was super nice and posed for a photo.”

Although Qualley and Davidson were not together long, they spent enough time together that her mother, Andie McDowell, said things appeared to be going well with them.

“I FaceTimed with Pete the other day. Or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that’s what it was,” she told PEOPLE at the L’Oreal fashion show in Paris late last month. “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship.”

These days, Davidson has been splitting his time between filming James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in Atlanta and making Saturday Night Live in New York. The comedian was noticeably absent during the first two episodes of the SNL season, but he appeared in last week’s episode. He popped in during guest host David Harbour’s monologue and did a bit on “Weekend Update.”

Davidson previously dated Beckinsale and was engaged to Davidson briefly in 2018. Davidson and Grande dated, got engaged and split in a six-month span. Grande recently admitted she did not really know Davidson and called their engagement “highly unrealistic.”

As for Qualley, she is having a breakout year professionally. She had an unforgettable role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and earned an Emmy nomination for playing actress Ann Reinking in FX’s Fosse/Vernon. She also starred in Strange But True with Greg Kinnear and Seberg, the story of actress Jean Seberg, with Kristen Stewart.

Qualley also starred in Palo Alto, Death Note and The Nice Guys. She played Jill Garvey on HBO’s The Leftovers.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Pete Davidson); ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images (Margaret Qualley)