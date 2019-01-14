‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Pete Davidson Reveals Romantic Tryst Following Ariana Grande Split

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson joked about having a romantic tryst with a friend after he broke up with Ariana Grande in October.

“I did what all douchebags do after a breakup — went to Soho House,” Davidson joked during a set at the Tarrytown Music Haill in New York on Saturday, a source told Us Weekly. “That’s what all douchebags do.”

During his set, Davidson said he “got with” a friend he described as “a fast, loose woman.”

“We hooked up and I asked her, ‘OK, what is [the size of my manhood] in comparison,” Davidson said. “She said, ‘Well, it’s nice, but it’s like an average black man’s, so it’s nice, but like the size of an average black d–.’ So I thought, ‘OK, that is white privilege.’”

Davidson’s jokes came after the 25-year-old was reportedly seen flirting with actress Kate Beckinsale, 45, at a Golden Globes afterparty. According to the Us Weekly source at Davidson’s show Saturday, someone yelled out Beckinsale’s name from the crowd. Davidson “smiled sheepishly and said, ‘yes,’” the source claimed.

Another source told Us Weekly Backinsale “was following” Davidson around at the party last weekend and appeared to be waiting for him.

“People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else,” the insider said, later adding that it “definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him” at the party.

Davidson and Grande ended their four-month engagement in October. Since then, paparazzi have spotted Davidson on dates with other women. He has also repeatedly joked about his relationship with Grande during his stand-up sets. During his routine on New Year’s Eve in Boston, Davidson joked about the release of Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video, which referenced Davidson.

“That s– came out before I had to put on a f– duck hat and be like, ‘derrrp here’s the pizza!’ So all my friends were there. It was a sad day,” Davidson told the crowd. “We didn’t know it was going to happen.”

Davidson continued, “This won’t be easy, this is rough… So I start playing it. And we’re all like, ‘Ehhh… it’s ok.’ We’re like ‘Okay, it’s not that bad for you. It’s bad, but it’s not that bad for you.’”

The comedian also joked that his mother was getting taunted by students at the school where she works as a nurse. “Me, I get it, but my mom?” Davidson said.

In December, Davidson scared family, friends and family with an Instagram message that appeared to be suicidal. Police later checked on Davidson, and he arrived at the Saturday Night Live studio for the episode that night. However, he only appeared in a pre-taped sketch and introduced Miley Cyrus’ performance.

SNL is back on Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

