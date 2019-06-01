‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Makes Surprise Modeling Runway Debut Following Kate Beckinsale Breakup

Pete Davidson is making the best of his Saturday Night Live summer vacation, adding “model” to his list of jobs.

The comedian was seen at Alexander Wang’s New York City show, which happened to take place at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, near where SNL is filmed. According to E! News, he tried to sneak into the show without paparazzi noticing him, wearing a hooded robe over a pair of jeans and a t-shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incognito arrival worked, since guests at the show were completely shocked by Davidson’s appearance. He wore a black cap and a sleeveless white shirt to show off his tattoo-covered arms. He also wore a unique pair of Alexander Wang jeans, which had a white left leg and a black left leg, paired with a white belt.

Davidson’s appearance at the fashion show came a day after the 25-year-old wiped his Instagram page clean of all posts, almost a month after he reportedly broke up with Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale, 45.

“They are done,” a source told Us Weekly on May 2. Another insider told the magazine they “pumped the brakes on their relationship,” and were “still spending time together but [it was] less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic.”

“They’re still friends but are not on romantic terms,” another source told Entertainment Tonight.

During their four months together, Davidson and Beckinsale were seen together holding hands and kissing in public several times, even at a New York Rangers hockey game. Davidson was also seen meeting Beckinsale’s family at a Malibu restaurant in March.

The relationship was getting so much attention, especially because of the 20-year age gap, that Davidson had to comment on the situation during a “Weekend Update” segment in a March SNL episode.

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn’t really bother us,” the Staten Island native said. “But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, and whoever the president of France is, Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer, Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

While Davidson is on break from SNL, he is reportedly set to start shooting an untitled comedy directed by Judd Apatow and written by Davidson with Dave Sirus. The film will also star Pamela Adlon, Bull Burr, Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow and Bel Powley.