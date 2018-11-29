‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Breaks Social Media Silence After Ariana Grande Split With Major Career News

Pete Davidson’s Instagram has risen from the dead. After the Saturday Night Live star wiped his social media clean following his breakup from Ariana Grande, Davidson has returned to the platform to promote his new movie, which will be featured at Sundance Film Festival.

In the gallery of stills from the movie, called Big Time Adolescence, the 25-year-old appears among the cast of the film, including Griffin Gluck, Jon Cryer, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Arlook and Machine Gun Kelly (credited as Colson Baker).

“see you at sundance muthf—as,” Davidson captioned the post, along with a smiling sunglass-wearing emoji.

Directed by Jason Orley, Big Time Adolescence follows a suburban boy’s coming of age “under the guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout.”

The post, as well as an Instagram Story promoting the film, remains the only one on his page since wiping it clean nearly two months ago. At the time, he told fans that there wasn’t anything “cryptic” about his decision, but that he just didn’t “want to be on Instagram anymore. or on any social media platform.”,

Meanwhile, Grande, 25, has released a new single, “thank u, next,” in which she calls out Davidson and other exes by name, and has transformed her Instagram profile into a shrine to classic cult teen movies in preparation for the song’s upcoming music video.

The two do not seem to be on bad terms following their whirlwind engagement. Davidson has poked fun at himself and his role in the relationship during recent episodes of SNL, and earlier this month, he praised Grande as “a wonderful, strong person.”

The two began dating weeks after Grande and longtime boyfriend Mac Miller broke up. Within weeks, they became engaged and spent the summer gushing over one another. In September, they hit a rough patch when Miller was found dead in his California home of an overdose. Shortly after, Grande and Davidson broke up, despite a source telling Us Weekly that Davidson “was 1000 percent there” for her. Other sources told TMZ that the rapper’s death was the “breaking point” in their romance and that Grande couldn’t be “fully invested” in the relationship.

In a candid Twitter conversation with her fans earlier this month, Grande thanked them or their support. “I love y’all so damn much. Thank u so much for everything,” she told them.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” the singer wrote. “When it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful.”