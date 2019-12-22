‘SNL’ Host Eddie Murphy Confirms Myths, Stories About Himself on ‘Tonight Show’

Eddie Murphy was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and shared some legendary stories about his days on SNL. Murphy is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and long-time fans are excited. That includes Fallon, who asked Murphy about some of the urban legends he has heard over the years.

Fallon was practically reverent on Thursday as he interviewed Murphy, one of SNL‘s most lauded alumni. Murphy was the undisputed star of the show from 1980 to 1984, and has not returned to SNL since. In the meantime, he has accumulated some incredible stories to share.

Murphy was practically bursting with anecdotes on The Tonight Show, and he leapt into one as soon as the cameras started rolling. He pointed to Questlove to ask if they were at the same party at Prince’s house years ago.

“This is like 2 or 3 in the morning, we go to Prince’s house and he says ‘Who wants to go roller skating,’” Murphy recalled with an immaculate impression. “We went to this roller rink at like 3 in the morning… He had skates that, when he skated, they would light up.”

Questlove confirmed he remembered that night, adding: “It was just you, me, Larry Grim and…?”

“There were some people,” Murphy said. “There were people scattered around.”

On the topic of Prince, Fallon asked if Murphy would share a story about his chef. Laughing, the comedian obliged, explaining that Prince had once stayed at a house right down the street from his own.

“My chef was leaving at like 2 in the morning once and a car goes by — purple car, loud music, Prince — a hubcap falls off and the car keeps going,” he said. “He picks the hubcap up and it has the Prince thing on the hubcap. The car goes and makes a big U-turn and comes back and Prince says, ‘Could I have my hubcap back?’”

More on the business side of things, Murphy corrected Fallon, saying he had not turned down Ghostbusters. Instead, he said he had given up the role in exchange for Beverly Hills Cop. It seems to have worked out for him, as it remains one of his most beloved movies, and a sequel is on the way.

“The only movie that I turned down that became a big hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” he revealed. “I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude and I was like, ‘Animation and people, that sound like bulls- to me.’”

Murphy was completely unfiltered on the talk show, telling stories about hanging out with Marlon Brando, the truth about his red leather jump suit from his Delirious stand-up special, and more. Hopefully, he can bring the same swagger on Saturday night, when he returns to the SNL stage for the first time in 35 years.



SNL is live at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.