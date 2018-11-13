‘SNL’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Weighs in on Veteran Dan Crenshaw’s ‘Weekend Update’ Appearance

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a former Republican Governor of California, has weighed in on veteran Dan Crenshaw’s recent Weekend Update appearance on SNL.

The iconic actor/politician took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Crenshaw turning up on the sketch comedy show this past Saturday night to accept an apology from Pete Davidson for mocking him during the previous week’s episode.

“As we observe Veterans Day today, I can’t stop thinking about the grace and courage [Dan Crenshaw] showed on [NBC’s Saturday Night Live] this weekend,” the ex “Governator” tweeted. “He taught all of us an urgent lesson that can help us through our current divisions.”

“It is easy to be offended. It is easy to lash out. It is easy to think of Americans with different views as the other side. But that is the path of weakness,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

“[Dan Crenshaw] showed us how to be strong, how to do the hard work of coming together, how to rise above,” Schwarzenegger added.

“We can all learn from his example,” he said in his final tweet on the moment. “Today, don’t just enjoy your day off. Remember that throughout our history, people from different backgrounds, races, and political parties have come together to defend America.”

“Emulate them. Remember we are all on the same side,” the Terminator actor finally wrote, encouraging his followers to “never forget.”

During the Nov. 3 episode of Weekend Update on SNL, Davidson mocked Crenshaw — a former Navy SEAL who wears an eyepatch due to losing his eye while serving in Afghanistan — by joking, “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie.”

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” he then added as Weekend Update co-hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost laughed. “Whatever.”

Davidson suffered a major backlash after the joke aired — with even his own co-cast member Kenan Thompson saying that it was in poor taste — and Crenshaw even initially commented on the joke, expressing that he was not bothered by it, but that he recognized it was not a smart move.

“Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended,”Crenshaw tweeted. “That being said, I hope [Saturday Night Live] recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

With the most recent episode on Nov. 10, Crewshaw was able to get back at Davidson, when he appeared in person to accept the comedian’s apology for the joke.