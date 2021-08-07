'SNL' Alum Files for Divorce From Wife of Over 20 Years

✖

According to Jim star and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Belushi has filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Sloan. TMZ reports that Belushi filed the paperwork at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday. The reason for the split has not been disclosed.

This is actually the second time that the couple has filed for divorce. Sloan filed papers of her own in 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences." At the time, she asked for joint custody of their son and spousal support. According to the court documents, Belushi and Sloan already had an existing custody arrangement in place for their then 16-year-old now 19-year-old son Jared. They also share 22-year-old daughter Jamison together. However, the couple eventually reconciled and the divorce was called off.

Belushi and Sloan tied the knot on May 2, 1998. While the couple first met in 1993, they admittedly did not hit it off right away. "He kissed me on the forehead like I was his sister," Sloan told PEOPLE in 2003. "A couple weeks later he asked me to go rollerblading, and I liked him that day. He was real." Prior to their marriage, Belushi was married to Marjorie Bransfield from 1990-1992 and Sandra Davenport from 1980-1988, with whom he shares one son, Robert.

Belushi made headlines in July when he shared some intense details of his time on Saturday Night Live in an interview with Vulture. That included a harrowing anecdote where Belushi threw a fire extinguisher at an executive producer, then later asked for his job back. Belushi said that in hindsight, the experience was actually good for him in the long run. "Very simple: I was out of control. It was the best thing to ever happen to me. I was out of my mind. I was throwing a fire extinguisher at [executive producer] Dick Ebersol, a hissy fit," he explained. "SNLis the hardest thing I ever did, and that's including divorce. I survived it, barely. I went back to him with my tail between my legs. I drop the ego, I got humble. I stopped drinking the rest of that season."

Belushi appeared on SNL in Season 9 and Season 10, from 1983 to 1985. He was following the legacy of his brother John Belushi, who was in the original cast of the legendary sketch show. Jim had the distinction of being the first person who was ever fired and then rehired on the show.