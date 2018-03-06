Jim Belushi’s Wife Jennifer Sloan Files for Divorce

Jim Belushi’s wife has called it quits on their marriage after nearly 20 years.

The According to Jim star’s third wife Jennifer Sloan filed documents for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, The Blast reports.

Her filing date also marked the 36-year anniversary of Belushi’s older brother John Belushi’s death. The Saturday Night Live comic died from a drug overdose on March 5, 1982.

Sloan listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, though she did not list a date of separation. She is requesting joint legal custody of their son and is asking for spousal support.

According to the court documents, Belushi and Sloan already have an existing custody arrangement in place for their 16-year-old son Jared. They also share 19-year-old daughter Jamison together.

Belushi, who starred in his own hit ABC series According to Jim from 2001-2009, tied the knot with Sloan on May 2, 1998. While the couple first met in 1993, they admittedly did not hit it off right away.

“He kissed me on the forehead like I was his sister,” Sloan told PEOPLE in 2003. “A couple weeks later he asked me to go rollerblading, and I liked him that day. He was real.”

Sloan and Belushi’s last public appearance was on Nov. 14, 2017, when they attended a Wonder Wheel screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Prior to their marriage, Belushi was previously married to Marjorie Bransfield from 1990-1992 and Sandra Davenport from 1980-1988, with whom he shares one son, 37-year-old Robert.