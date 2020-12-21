Smokey Robinson Mispronouncing 'Chanukah' Sparks Hilarious Reactions and a Very Special Ending

A video of Motown legend Smokey Robinson mispronouncing "Chanukah" recently went viral and sparked some hilarious reactions online. The whole thing eventually had a very special ending, however. It all started when Twitter user Jeff Jacobson shared a clip of the Cameo he bought from Robinson.

Jacobson explained that his mother used to live across the street from Robinson when they were young kids in Detroit, Michigan. He purchased the Cameo so that Robinson could wish his mother a Happy Chanukah. Things turn a humorous turn though, when Robinson had trouble with the Jewish holiday. The clip was so popular online that it even sparked an SNL skit, wherein cast member Chris Redd appeared on Weekend Update as Robinson pronouncing a lot of words incorrectly. Ultimately, it ended very sweetly, as Robinson tracked down Jacobson's mother's phone number and called her personally. Scroll down to see Tweets the reveal the story, as well as what Twitter users are saying about it all.