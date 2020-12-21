Smokey Robinson Mispronouncing 'Chanukah' Sparks Hilarious Reactions and a Very Special Ending
A video of Motown legend Smokey Robinson mispronouncing "Chanukah" recently went viral and sparked some hilarious reactions online. The whole thing eventually had a very special ending, however. It all started when Twitter user Jeff Jacobson shared a clip of the Cameo he bought from Robinson.
Jacobson explained that his mother used to live across the street from Robinson when they were young kids in Detroit, Michigan. He purchased the Cameo so that Robinson could wish his mother a Happy Chanukah. Things turn a humorous turn though, when Robinson had trouble with the Jewish holiday. The clip was so popular online that it even sparked an SNL skit, wherein cast member Chris Redd appeared on Weekend Update as Robinson pronouncing a lot of words incorrectly. Ultimately, it ended very sweetly, as Robinson tracked down Jacobson's mother's phone number and called her personally. Scroll down to see Tweets the reveal the story, as well as what Twitter users are saying about it all.
My mom grew up on the same street as Smokey Robinson in Detroit. So for Chanukah, I wanted to reunite them via @Cameo. But the video takes a strange twist. pic.twitter.com/IZ3S9WusiJ— Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 13, 2020
in the spirit of 2020, I'm gonna need a do-over! Please DM me your mother's phone number so we can try this again— Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) December 15, 2020
Update - a Chanukah miracle- @smokeyrobinson called my mother while she was at school (she teaches Kindergarten) and it seems like they might be best friends now? Here is a short excerpt that someone in her class filmed. And dont worry, I made sure she put her mask right back on. pic.twitter.com/WXF5jPcKNc— Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 15, 2020
As much as anyone might make fun of this, it teaches something great.
Smokey gives well-wishes despite not knowing the holiday.
Isn't that exactly the behavior we all want?
A default setting to acceptance and goodwill even when we don't understand.— David Glow (@criticallearner) December 14, 2020
If your mom is living in Vancouver, isn't it pronounced "Canuck-a"?— Rob A Stocking (@RobGeorge) December 14, 2020
They're the same thing. There's multiple spellings, partly because the first letter of it in Hebrew doesn't really have an English equivalent— Adam Kwaselow (@Kwaselow) December 14, 2020
I hope you are recovered, healthy and well. Chanukah not the same for any of us this year but glad this video could bring you a bit of light. From my family to yours, wishing you all the best of the season and a Happy New Year.— Jeff Jacobson (@jeffjacobson) December 18, 2020
He seems like a really nice man. It's adorable... It's even more gold that he mispronounced Chanukah.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) December 14, 2020
Aww this was actually beyond super cute , he looks incredibly good and my mom would be over the moon of I paid ( which I wouldn’t, I’m too cheap) for Smokey Robinson to wish her a Happy Chanukah , in fact from now on I’m going to call it chanookah 🙈😂.— G Edelstein (@JewGEdelstein) December 14, 2020
Many ways to spell Hanukkah, some more familiar than others. The point is @smokeyrobinson is such a kind soul he wished your Mom all the best even though he did not get #Chanukka More of that. What the World Needs Now Is Love. Happy #Hanukkah, however you spell it.— Dr. Ann Rees (@ann_rees) December 14, 2020
He tried sounding it out 😂— Josh Silverman (@JoshMSilverman) December 15, 2020
Ahhhhh, it all makes sense now! Thank you. The H spelling always seemed to *look* more authentic to me for some reason. But now that you've explained that Chanukah is more faithful to the actual pronunciation it makes much more sense!— leets (@alfaleets) December 15, 2020
Chi-nuka is the festival of Chi-lights. pic.twitter.com/gdjqAsjlhL— Joel Hodgson (@JoelGHodgson) December 16, 2020
😂😂😂 he’s old we’ll let him hav that one 😂— Dr.Dee (@tarlene03) December 14, 2020